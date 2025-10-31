Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,271,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 108,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

