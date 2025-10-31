Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 24,697 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.90% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $17,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKIE. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of BKIE opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.45. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5238 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

