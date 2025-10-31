iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 2,080.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,140 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 306.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

