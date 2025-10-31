Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 294,152 Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF $PIZ

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 294,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 3.34% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

