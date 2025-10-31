Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 38,394 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,394 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

EDIV stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $909.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

