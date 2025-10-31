Scholtz & Company LLC Sells 189 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up about 1.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $156.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,162,495.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,679 shares in the company, valued at $479,410.49. This trade represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $14,224,796.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.57. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

