Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 244.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 859,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 610,045 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,826,000 after buying an additional 401,990 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,939,000 after buying an additional 265,956 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,742,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,136,000 after buying an additional 265,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $8,993,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. Vericel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.