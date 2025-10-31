Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,926,000 after buying an additional 221,099 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,618,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 799,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,367,000 after buying an additional 44,133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 509,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,511,000 after buying an additional 278,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of JMEE opened at $63.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $66.89.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.