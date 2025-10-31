AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Acquired by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.8% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 550.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 31.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after buying an additional 3,519,187 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $581,817,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,367,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,064,000 after buying an additional 1,246,863 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $231.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4%

AbbVie stock opened at $228.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.50. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

