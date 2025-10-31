Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF $FLV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 1.46% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period.

BATS FLV opened at $72.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

