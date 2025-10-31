Linscomb Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF $TCHP

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 0.80% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,571,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,856,000 after purchasing an additional 673,303 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,858,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 254.2% in the second quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,680,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 119,902 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCHP opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

