Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 1.03% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Up 6.9%

BATS VFMV opened at $129.06 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $112.97 and a 12-month high of $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

