SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,947,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $247.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.30. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.