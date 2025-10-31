Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARTY. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

