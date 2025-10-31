Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,746 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $25,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Coast Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,109,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $142.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.