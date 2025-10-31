BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $826.40 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $498.32 and a one year high of $846.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $738.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.98. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $860.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

