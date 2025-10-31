UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

