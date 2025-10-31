Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,434 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $80,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

IWF stock opened at $484.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

