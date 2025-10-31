iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Holdings Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,987 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

