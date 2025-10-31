iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Holdings Raised by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2025

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,987 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.