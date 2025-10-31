BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 286,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 52,271 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 385,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 518,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 106,722 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

