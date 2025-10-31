BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 30.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,872.72. This trade represents a 70.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,924 shares of company stock valued at $16,841,489. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $90.30 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.