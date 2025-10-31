617 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $419.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $426.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

