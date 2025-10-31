UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 307 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 31.4%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

