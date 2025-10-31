BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $790.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $737.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

