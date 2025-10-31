BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $589.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.81.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

