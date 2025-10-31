UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 962 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $26.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

