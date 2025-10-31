354 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Purchased by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $589.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $570.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

