BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 101.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 27.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

