BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 27.4% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Shopify by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 190,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Shopify by 5.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 18.5% during the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 95.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 182,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.64. The stock has a market cap of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

