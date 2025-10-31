3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Mark Murphy Sells 19,061 Shares

3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Murphy sold 19,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.55, for a total transaction of $3,174,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,230.70. This trade represents a 74.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. 3M Company has a 1 year low of $121.98 and a 1 year high of $172.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in 3M by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $3,087,000. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the third quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 5,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

