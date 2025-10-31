Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VBK opened at $300.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $310.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

