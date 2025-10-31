Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan Jaen Sells 77,840 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan Jaen sold 77,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,626,856.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,091,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,809,716.60. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

