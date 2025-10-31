Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan Jaen Sells 77,840 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan Jaen sold 77,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,626,856.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,091,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,809,716.60. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Wedbush set a $35.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on RCUS
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcus Biosciences
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.