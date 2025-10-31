UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Barclays set a $270.00 target price on Gartner and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.80.

In other news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez purchased 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $498,784. The trade was a 25.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $248.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.90. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

