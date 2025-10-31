Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCZ opened at $76.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $72.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

