UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after buying an additional 1,509,815 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,850,000 after buying an additional 192,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $372,134,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $257,834,000 after buying an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $437,131.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2%

ROST opened at $158.07 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $161.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.