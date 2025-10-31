Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $655.82 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $376.04 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $692.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 159.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

