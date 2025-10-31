UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $205.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

