Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 17,400 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 224.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $72.16 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

