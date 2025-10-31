Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in SAP SE $SAP

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,364,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,076,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after buying an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,483,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 321,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,182,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:SAP opened at $259.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.66. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

