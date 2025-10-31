Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.56.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

