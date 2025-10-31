AMH Equity Ltd Purchases 174,649 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. $HCAT

AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,649 shares during the period. Health Catalyst comprises 2.1% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.61% of Health Catalyst worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 229,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 18.3% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,005,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

