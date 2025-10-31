AMH Equity Ltd Lowers Holdings in Cambium Networks Corporation $CMBM

AMH Equity Ltd lessened its stake in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,019 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned 2.84% of Cambium Networks worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $3.75 on Friday. Cambium Networks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
