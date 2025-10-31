SCYNEXIS, Inc. $SCYX Shares Sold by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd cut its position in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,956 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of SCYNEXIS worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $0.69 on Friday. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.68.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 599.05%.The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

SCYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on SCYNEXIS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised SCYNEXIS to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

