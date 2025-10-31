Teradata Corporation $TDC is AMH Equity Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

AMH Equity Ltd cut its position in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Teradata makes up 2.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.10% of Teradata worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,658,000 after purchasing an additional 728,333 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 9,416,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,966,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 349,439 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,382,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after purchasing an additional 258,775 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of TDC opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

