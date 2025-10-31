AMH Equity Ltd Buys 179,382 Shares of Broadwind Energy, Inc. $BWEN

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,382 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.43% of Broadwind Energy worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Broadwind Energy ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 10th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

