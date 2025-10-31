AMH Equity Ltd Increases Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. $QNST

AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. QuinStreet accounts for 1.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.12% of QuinStreet worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $9,152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 213.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 13.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,165,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after buying an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $3,439,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.14 million, a PE ratio of 162.11 and a beta of 0.77. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $26.27.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. QuinStreet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

