AMH Equity Ltd Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Pegasystems comprises approximately 1.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEGA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $2,552,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 44,979,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,679,319.72. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 14,865 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $942,441.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 118,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,856.60. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,600 shares of company stock worth $12,002,082. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

