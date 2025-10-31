PowerFleet, Inc. $AIOT is AMH Equity Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

AMH Equity Ltd lessened its holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 999,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. PowerFleet comprises 5.7% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned 0.75% of PowerFleet worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in PowerFleet by 39.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 41.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $663.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,049.92. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,457,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,019.66. This represents a 0.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised PowerFleet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

