Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.2%

NOC stock opened at $577.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $594.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.89. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

