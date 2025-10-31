Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,001,000 after acquiring an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Allianz SE boosted its holdings in PayPal by 281.8% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

